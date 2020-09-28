No trees to be harmed in Finchampstead park renovations

THE COUNCIL will not chop down any trees or hedges in its plan to upgrade a Finchampstead play area.

After launching a public consultation on plans to upgrade California Country Park, residents were concerned about the impact it would have on the natural environment.

Now, Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at Wokingham Borough Council has confirmed that these ecological issues will be prioritised.

“We asked residents for feedback on our proposals and they told us they wanted us to ensure we protected what is special about California Country Park,” he said. “We listened and made sure the existing trees and hedges will remain and that the new facilities do not impact the ecologically sensitive areas in the country park.”

Once built, the park will be filled with new equipment, an inclusive sensory and water play area, a new woodland adventure trail and tree houses.

There will be new surfacing and more seating, along with additional toilets. A new changing places was recently installed.

The play area will be closed from Monday, October 5, and construction will begin soon after, with facilities opening in the spring.

Cllr Batth added: “This is such an exciting time to live in Wokingham Borough. We are building so many new facilities, including schools, major new roads, nature parks, leisure centres and now another new destination play park for familiesto enjoy.

“The new play park at California Country Park will have something for everyone, including equipment for children with special needs and disabilities. We have already upgraded the car parking facilities and the toilets, in anticipation of an increase of visitors to the new destination play park.”