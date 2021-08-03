Noisy car meets continue at Carnival say residents

DISRUPTIVE car meets are still taking place in Wokingham’s Carnival Pool despite pleas for action, residents have said.

In June, Wokingham.Today reported on alleged car racing which had been disturbing those near the town centre car park.

Nearby residents have voiced their concerns again, saying motorists continue to visit the site late at night.

Jenny Hills, whose name has been changed, said the community hoped the activity would stop as lockdown came to an end.

“It’s all still going on,” she said. “You can hear cars racing all the time.

“Sometimes teenagers also stand on the top of the car park and shout at you. Who knows what joy they get out of it.”

Last month, Wokingham.Today also heard from Rebecca Price, whose name has been changed, who said the car meets are impacting people’s mental wellbeing.

“It’s been an ongoing and extremely distressing situation,” she said. “It’s become really, really unpleasant living close by.

“It’s my right to live in my own home and not have to ensure this noise every night of the week.”

At the time, council leader John Halsall said Wokingham Borough Council is working in conjunction with police to put a stop to anti-social behaviour.

There are a number of skid marks in the top level of the Carnival Multi-Storey car park

He said the council plans to bring its public protection partnership services inhouse and the localities team had begun patrolling the Carnival area — but Ms Hills said nothing has changed.

Now, she has questioned why the car park is being left open at night.

“I know things have all opened up now, but I also don’t know why it’s open 24/7,” Ms Hills said. “I suppose they keep it open for people going to restaurants, but we’re all getting a bit sick of it.”

Pete Dennis, ward councillor for Wescott, said a number of additional measures were put in place to stop antisocial behaviour in late May, including issuing Community Protection Warnings to motorists and asking them to stop using the car park — but he is concerned residents are still being impacted.

“While the police are constrained with their numbers, not having a local police station, I would like to see some form of patrol of the car park with on the spot fines,” he said. “[Although] legally, I do not know how this would work.

“I would strongly encourage residents to report any antisocial behaviour issues that continue so that the CCTV images are reviewed by police and the perpetrators dealt with appropriately,” he added.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways said covid marshals have not found any car meets at the car park so far.

She said the council and police are issuing warning letters after identifying car owners via CCTV.

“Targeted evening patrols of the car park by the marshals, managed by our localities service, will continue to stay in place until further notice,” she said.

Call 101 to report noise.