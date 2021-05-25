Wokingham.Today

Nominate for Earley’s community awards

by Jess Warren0
Earley Town Council

EARLEY residents can now nominate a member of their community who has made a difference to the lives of others for an award.

The Service to Earley Awards opened on Saturday, May 1, and close next month.

Run by the town council, the awards honour a person who has made a significant and long standing voluntary contribution to Earley.

The council said those honoured should serve as role models and be striving to make Earley “an even better place”, demonstrating a commitment to helping others.

This could include tackling issues that affect and matter to people in Earley, encouraging community involvement, inspiring and empowering others to do more, enabling others to get involved in activities or tackling issues in new and innovative ways.

The town council said while nominees may be of any age, the requirement for long-standing service may prevent very young nominees in all but exceptional circumstances.

Anyone who volunteers in the town can be nominated, except if their voluntary work is part of their job.

Town and borough councillors cannot be nominated.

Nominations close on Saturday, June 12, and will be considered during the July council meeting.

For more information, or to nominate someone, visit: www.earley-tc.gov.uk

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Two arrested for fraud scam that targeted elderly in Wokingham, Earley, Crowthorne and Caversham

Phil Creighton

Call for volunteer drivers to help Wokingham get around

Phil Creighton

Finchampstead residents’ fears over home plan raised with petition

Gemma Davidson
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.