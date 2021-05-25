Nominate for Earley’s community awards

EARLEY residents can now nominate a member of their community who has made a difference to the lives of others for an award.

The Service to Earley Awards opened on Saturday, May 1, and close next month.

Run by the town council, the awards honour a person who has made a significant and long standing voluntary contribution to Earley.

The council said those honoured should serve as role models and be striving to make Earley “an even better place”, demonstrating a commitment to helping others.

This could include tackling issues that affect and matter to people in Earley, encouraging community involvement, inspiring and empowering others to do more, enabling others to get involved in activities or tackling issues in new and innovative ways.

The town council said while nominees may be of any age, the requirement for long-standing service may prevent very young nominees in all but exceptional circumstances.

Anyone who volunteers in the town can be nominated, except if their voluntary work is part of their job.

Town and borough councillors cannot be nominated.

Nominations close on Saturday, June 12, and will be considered during the July council meeting.

For more information, or to nominate someone, visit: www.earley-tc.gov.uk