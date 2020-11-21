Nominate someone for a festive surprise

CHRISTMAS is a time for wishes to be granted and that’s exactly what will happen to 10 lucky customers of a Bracknell-based shopping centre.

Nominations are being invited for people who want to highlight friends and family that they feel deserves a festive surprise.

And for 10 days from Monday, December 14, 10 of those wishes will come true.

It’s one way in which The Lexicon is celebrating a Covid Christmas. It says it wants to support the local community and put a smile on faces in the run-up to December 25.

The 10 wishes will be granted by The Lexicon, with help from Mayor of Bracknell Forest Cllr Ash Merry, and Bracknell Town Mayor Cllr Michael Titheridge.

And there will be some Covid-safe activities for all ages to enjoy. They will be announced closer to the time.

Cllr Merry said she was looking forward to reading the wish requests.

“This year has been extremely challenging for a lot of people, so if you know someone who deserves an extra special Christmas treat please do nominate them,” she said.

And Sue Boor, head of marketing at The Lexicon, said: “Despite the extraordinary circumstances we are all living in, we want to make this Christmas as full of fun, support and surprises for the local community as we can.

“We will be announcing details of all our activities over the coming weeks.”

Deadline for entries is Friday, December 11.

For more details and to enter, visit: www.thelexiconbracknell.com/events