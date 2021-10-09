Nominate the borough’s best athletes, teams and coaches for annual sports awards says Wokingham Borough Council

ATHLETES, coaches and teams can now be nominated for the borough’s annual sports awards.

This year will be the first time the Wokingham Borough Sports Awards ceremony has been held face to face since 2019.

The council is calling for nominations for anyone who has produced outstanding performances in various categories since September 2019.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “We have so many talented sports people in our borough and these annual awards usually attract some very high standard of entries.

“It has been a particularly difficult year for sport due to the pandemic, but many have still accomplished so much. I am delighted we will be celebrating so many remarkable achievements in sport.”

The categories are: Senior School of the Year, Primary School of the Year, Services to Sport (club and individual), Coach of the Year, Service to Disabled Sport, Unsung Hero, Team Awards (male and female), Excellence in Sport, Courage, Spirit of Sport and Volunteer of the Year.

There are also individual awards for under 14s and under 18s as well as senior female and male.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, November 26, at Bulmershe Leisure Centre in Woodley.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, October 18.

For more information, or to nominate someone, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk and search ‘sports awards, funding and sponsorship’. Completed nomination forms should be emailed to: sport@wokingham.gov.uk