Nominate the hero in your life for a civic award

WOKINGHAM town council is on the search for local heroes to celebrate in its civic awards.

The honours, which publicly recognise residents for their generous use of time, ideas, energy and resources for the betterment of others, are open until Friday, November 27.

Cllr David Lee, chairman of Civic Committee, said: “Wokingham Town Council takes great pride in recognising those individuals who have significantly supported our Wokingham community.

“I encourage you all to think of people you know who have helped others and nominate them to be considered for this important award.”

Nomination criteria include people who have shown civic mindedness, personal courage, or service to family or community that is above and beyond the ordinary.

Although criteria states that voluntary work should have been for a minimum of three years, the judging panel will be mindful of exceptional circumstances due to the 2020 pandemic.

The town council hopes to hold the official ceremony on Friday, January 22, where the mayor will present awards to successful nominees.

Wokingham town mayor, Cllr Tony Lack said: “I will be honoured to meet with those people who have been nominated to receive an award.

“I have met so many people in Wokingham who undertake such valuable voluntary work and this year is even more exceptional as so many have stepped up to help others.

“We would like your help to nominate these people so that Wokingham Town Council can thank them personally.”

For examples and full criteria visit: www.wokingham-tc.gov.uk/civic