Nominate your covid heroes for Wokingham Borough Council awards scheme

THE BOROUGH mayor has launched a roll of honour to recognise people that have made a difference in the pandemic.

Residents can nominate as many people or organisations as they like. All those nominated will receive a letter of thanks from the mayor and have their name added to the roll of honour on the council’s website.

The council is looking for nominations of all types – whether it’s somebody who has volunteered for a charity, helped a friend or neighbour, or has just been a positive force in the community — it wants to hear about individuals and groups.

Borough mayor Cllr Malcolm Richards said: “Throughout the pandemic, there has been a brilliant sense of community spirit in Wokingham borough, which is extremely heart-warming; especially as Covid-19 has brought great tragedy to many local families and communities.

“There are so many individuals and groups who have made a difference and gone the extra mile for their loved ones and neighbours.

“We’d love to celebrate each and every one of them for the selfless work and are urging fellow residents to nominate the people they want to thank.

“Our initiative seems particularly fitting now that infection rates are continuing to drop and there is hopefully an end in sight. So please do take a moment to think about someone who is deserving of this recognition.”

Nominations must include a short summary, no more than 200 words, explaining why the person or group should be included.

All nominees must live, work or volunteer in the borough.

To nominate someone, visit the council website.