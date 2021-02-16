Nominate your Wokingham walking heroes

BOROUGH residents have been invited to nominate their walking heroes.

Living Streets is asking people to nominate local groups or individuals who have gone the extra mile to improve their community for walking this year.

The award was set up in honour of Charles Maher, a campaigner and longstanding supporter of the charity – formerly the Pedestrians Association – and recognises an individual, group or organisation who has helped achieve a better walking environment and got people walking.

Mary Creagh, chief executive of the charity, said:“We know there are some dedicated people out there who work tirelessly for their local community to transform their streets into safer and more attractive places.

“We want to recognise the brilliant work they’ve done which has helped people to stay healthy, happy and connected during the pandemic.”

Individuals, local groups, organisations or local authorities can self-nominate themselves or others for the Living Streets Charles Maher Award.

Nominations close on Tuesday, February 16 and the award will be presented on Thursday, March 18.

For more information, or to nominate someone, visit: www.livingstreets.org.uk/maher