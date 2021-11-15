Norden Farm launches festive art competition this Christmas

AN ART competition will be launched by Norden Farm as part of its festive show this Christmas.

The Maidenhead arts venue will present Mick Inkpen’s Kipper’s Snowy Day from Tuesday, November 30 until Thursday, December 30.

And it’s inviting children to draw, paint or make a Christmas present for Kipper.

Or they can create a collage of Kipper and his friends drewwed for a snowy day.

Entries will be judged in two age groups including three to five-year-olds and six to eight-year-olds.

The winner of each age group will win a Kipper’s Snowy Day goody bag.

And the overall winner will be invited to turn on the Christmas lights at Maidenhead Town Hall on Saturday, November 27.

They and their family will attend the event alongside Team GB athletes Moe Sbihi, Jack Beaumont and Jeanette Chippington.

All entries will be displayed in the Norden Farm gallery, as part of an exhibition of Mick Inkpen’s work.

The exhibition runs from Wednesday, December 1 until Thursday, December 30.

Entries should be submitted on A4 paper or the entry frame by Friday, November 19.