Norden Farm launches the Ark Appeal

A MAIDENHEAD-based arts centre is heading to the ark in a bid to keep its online sessions afloat.

In all, £50,000 is needed for the Norden Farm Ark Appeal, which it says will be used to deliver multi-arts entertainment and creative activities – in both live and digital formats – for audiences of all ages.

The centre, like many others, was closed for five months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But it has been running sessions online including arts and crafts activities, a celebration of vinyl records and choirs.

Earlier this month, it received a grant from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund award will sustain Norden Farm by covering operational costs and some of the substantial losses incurred as a result of the pandemic.

This new appeal, it says, will enable it to address increased demand for online programming especially for families in self-isolation or those who might be shielding.

Jane Corry, the centre’s chief executive and artistic director, said: “The pandemic has hit us all so hard.

“For Norden Farm it’s meant we had to be closed for months and now can only operate on really reduced numbers.

“If you want to get involved in the Norden Ark Appeal and help keep Norden Farm afloat, buy an empty seat when you buy a ticket to see a show or a film – ‘buy two by two’.”

For more details, log on to norden.farm/pages/norden-s-ark-appeal