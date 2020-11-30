Norden Farm organises concerts for care homes

NORDEN FARM has launched concerts for care homes as part of its support to the community during lockdown.

The project, which started last week, sees professional musicians perform safely for residents of local care homes into December.

The free concerts are led by local musician and composer Rob Castell, who is joined by Jason Tebble and Luke Harris.

Mr Castell said: “I’m really keen to play these gigs. It’s a win-win situation really.I’m desperate to gig as I haven’t done so all year. I also get to hang out with my musician mates who I’ve missed a lot.

“I’ve also really wanted to bring some joy to places that are struggling – music can do just that. Sadly my father-in-law passed away from Covid-19 in a care home earlier this year and I know what a challenging time it’s been, both for residents and staff.

“So we’ll be putting on the fingerless gloves and bringing the party — from a safe distance.”

The trio will be performing safely outside – in carparks, gardens and wherever the music is in earshot of residents and staff. The repertoire will be a combination of old classics, rock and roll music plus Christmas tunes.

Faye Driza, home manager at Cookham Riverside Nursing Home said she was hearted to bring a concert to residents.

“We were also excited at the prospect, as prior to the lockdown in March we had monthly live music performances of various kinds and had been missing them a great deal,” she explained. “I think that our residents will really enjoy this performance and it will make them feel that they have got involved and joined in with the outside world again. I expect to see spirits lifted and faces lit up.

“Listening to music is a universal experience, we’ve seen residents who are withdrawn and uncommunicative enlivened by listening to music. The shared experience and friendships that it brings can have a really positive benefit.”

The project, funded by the Arts Council, has been supported by maidenhead councillors.

Norden Farm’s chief executive and artistic director, Jane Corry said: “The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone, but especially for staff and residents at care homes.

“The pressures they have been under have been intense, especially as visits from loved ones have been reduced so significantly since the first lock down. We believe that live music can lift the soul and so wanted to use that to create some moments of joy for care homes.”