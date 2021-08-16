Norden Farm’s kite festival will fly high

FAMILIES will be flying high at Norden Farm’s Kite Festival next month.

The Maidenhead-based arts centre will host the event at Boyn Grove Park, Punt Hill, on Sunday, September 5, from noon until 4pm.

After being forced to move the festival online last year due to the pandemic, the venue is inviting families to join in an afternoon of entertainment.

As well as the kite flying, people will have the opportunity to buy a craft kit and create their own.

There will be food from local suppliers including ice cream from Agosti Gelato, sweet treats from Get Whisked Away plus a range of hot food stalls.

Marlow-based Rebellion Brewery will serve soft drinks and beer throughout the afternoon.

Live music will include Dan Pryde, four-piece band Fleece Lined, Tara Deane, and Dusklight.

Audiences will also be treated to a special physical theatre performance called Out of the Deep Blue Sea featuring a Sea Giant Puppet.

For more details, log on to nordenfarm.org