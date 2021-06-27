Norton Road stabbing: woman arrested, man in hospital

A MAN was stabbed in a Wokingham town centre home following an ‘altercation’.

Now, Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward, although a woman has been arrested.

The incident took place between 12.30am and 1.30am on Saturday, June 26, in Norton Road, which is just off Denmark Street and close to Elms Field.

Officers say that a disturbance took place at the home and a 37-year-old man was assaulted.

He was treated for non-life threatening injuries in hospital, where he remains.

A 40-year-old woman from Wokingham was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and has since been released on conditional police bail until Saturday, July 17.

Investigating officer Detective Constable David Hill, of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit based at Reading police station, said: “I would appeal to anybody who was in the vicinity of Norton Road or Denmark Street at around 1.30am on Saturday morning and who witnessed this incident to please contact 101, quoting reference number 43210281084.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“I would also ask anybody who was driving in the area to please check their dash-cams and contact police if it has captured anything that can assist the investigation.

“Similarly, if anybody has any CCTV footage, again, please get in touch with us.”

“This was very much an isolated incident and the offender and victim are believed to be known to each other, and there is no wider threat to the local community.”