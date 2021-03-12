Nottingham Forest v Reading preview: Royals seek to continue fine form against Forest

The Royals are looking to make it four wins on the bounce when they travel away to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.



Reading made it three wins in a row with a comprehensive win over Sheffield Wednesday to keep them in fifth place in the Championship table.



The race for the play-off places is hotting up with several sides competing for a place in the top-six, including sixth-placed Barnsley who can move level on points with Reading if they win their game in hand on Wednesday night against Derby County.



Bournemouth, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough all follow closely behind with just 11 matches left in the 2020/21 campaign.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have been involved in a battle at the other end of the table as they look to steer themselves further clear of the relegation places.

After a disastrous start to the season, Forest dismissed Sabri Lamouchi from his position as manager after their form had continued to slip after a disappointing end to the previous campaign saw them miss out on the play-off places.

Chris Hughton entered the Forest hotseat in October and has helped to push Forest up the table and away from the danger of the relegation places.

Hughton’s team are currently in 17th position, eight points clear of the drop zone but will still be wary due to 22nd Rotherham United still having three games in hand to play.

The Royals picked up all three points when the teams met at the Madejski Stadium in December.

Forest played the majority of the match with 10 players after Ryan Yates received an early red card for handling the ball on the line, which led to Lucas João giving Reading the lead from the penalty spot.

Michael Morrison then added a second to ensure Reading would take the victory.

Reading boss Veljko Paunović is hoping to have some of his absentees back in contention for the match on Saturday.

“Ovie Ejaria had discomfort in his hamstring after the Blackburn win,” said Paunović.



“A scan showed a minor soft tissue injury so we are expecting him back in training this week and available for Forest.



“Yakou Méïté and Lewis Gibson are in their final stages so they will join the team this week and we will see if they are available for Saturday.



“We also expect Andy Rinomhota to recover well so we will see. He’s at the same stage as Ejaria – he is recovering very well.”





