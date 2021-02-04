Nottingham Hoods 79-98 Reading Rockets: Rockets fire to victory on return to action

After a seven week enforced lay off, Rockets returned with an away victory at Nottingham Hoods

Head Coach Alan Keane looked to introduce recent signing Jonny Foulds into the game together with the ever-improving Kivuvu Live and four other Academy players after the Rockets were behind 17-21 in the first interval.

The second period opened with more confidence and despite having been by six points throughout most of the first and early part of the second period, settled into a more cohesive unit displaying encouraging aspects.



Foulds had a purple patch where he hit six consecutive points which gave Rockets the lead for only the second time at 32/31 and from where Rockets ignited and took the second quarter by 31 -19 giving them an interval lead.



The Rockets were 49-40 ahead through some great defence including 24-second stops and control of the boards, especially from birthday boy Reis Pinnock.

Though the hosts had first possession at the start of the third quarter, it was a steal and finish by Rockets that saw them increase in dominance and confidence with a vast improvement in treble shooting coupled to quicker transition plays.

A resounding winning period of 25-19 had Rockets taking a 74-59 advantage into the last stanza.

Rockets saw themselves 21 points up at 82-61 quite early so more opportunity for Coach Keane to give all his senior players much rest time too as they recover from the coronavirus.

With Rockets American guard O’Showen top-scoring with 23 pts and giving five assists to be the Player of the Game, coupled to Rockets seasoned professional Leome Francis hitting 18 points, as did 6’9” Academy guard Sam Grant as Rockets took the victory 98-79.

Rockets next game is also away to Bradford next Saturday.