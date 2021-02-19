Wokingham.Today

NSPCC warns children suffering from increased loneliness

The NSPCC is concerned the pandemic may have a lasting impact on children. Picture: Markus Trier via Pixabay

MORE THAN 50,000 children and young people have reached out to Childline since the start of the pandemic.

Now, the NPSCC is warning about the impact coronavirus is having on children and their mental health.

According to the charity’s latest data, the number of children dealing with loneliness in counselling sessions has risen by nearly 10% compared to life before lockdown.

Now, with schools closed to the majority of pupils, it is worried that young people may be suffering in silence.

Dame Esther Rantzen, Childline founder and president, said: “With schools shut again and children spending more time behind closed doors, it is absolutely paramount that we all come together to support children and help ensure the impact of the pandemic does not continue to adulthood.

“With the right help and support, these children can go on to have full and happy lives.”

Neil Homer, one of the charity’s volunteers, says he has seen the “devastating impact” of the pandemic first-hand.

“As children’s lives continue to be impacted by the pandemic, it is vital that myself and my fellow volunteer counsellors continue to be here to listen to children’s worries and support them,” he said.

Childline is remaining open during the national lockdown and is continuing to offer support over the phone. Children can contact the charity on 0800 11 11 or get in touch online: www.childline.org.uk

