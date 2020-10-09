Number of Covid-19 cases across borough continues to rise – slowly

WOKINGHAM Borough recorded 40 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people over the week of September 27-October 3.

This is below the England average of 55 cases per 100,000.

In all, 68 new cases were reported across the population, an increase of 27 on the previous week.

There have now been 807 cases reported up to October 6.

And there have been 152 coronavirus-related deaths registered in the borough up to September 18.

Although the number of cases is rising, it is not rising as quickly as other parts of the country.

Wokingham Borough Council has been making preparations for the second wave and has paused the programme of reopening libraries as part of this.

Council leader John Halsall said: “We have to pause and take stock of where we are.

“It would have been wrong to have reopened them and then have to shut them again.”

And the One Front Door scheme, which sees the council work with a number of voluntary groups, is continuing.

Run with funding from Wokingham Borough Council and co-ordinated by Citizens Advice Wokingham, it aims to be a resource for those who need help with prescription collections or a shopping service for those who are self-isolating.

It can also help with debt advice, statutory sick pay and benefits, mental health, and wellbeing.

The scheme works by pulling together a number of local groups and organisations, including Wokingham Volunteer Centre, First Days, Involve, Link Visiting Scheme, Age UK Berkshire.

It is officially known as the Wokingham Borough Community Response (WBCR) and is an additional support net to NHS and social services.

The initiative launched in March in the early stages of the pandemic and helped more than 3,200 people since then.

It has also collected 864 prescriptions, delivered shopping to 892 homes and called nearly 3,000 vulnerable residents to offer support and reassurance.

It also works with local-level community groups in Twyford, Earley and Woodley, to ensure that support messages reach as many people as possible.

Wokingham Borough Council says that while confirmed Covid-19 cases in Wokingham borough remain below the England average, they are rising and, as such, it is not being complacent.

It encourages all residents to stick to the rule of six, wash hands regularly, practice social distancing, and wear a face covering. Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms should isolate immediately and arrange tests.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “Wokingham Borough Community Response continues to offer a huge range of practical support and advice in response to Covid-19.

“I thank all of the charities and groups that have been supporting our local residents for the past six months. “We’re here to help you in whatever ways we can.

“We’re not starting from scratch.

“We’ve been up and running for six months now and will be able to react to changes in national or local restrictions if we need to.

“The next few months are going to be challenging for everyone but you’re not alone. There is help there for you if you need it.”

Help from One Front Door is available all day every day via its website. Alternatively, call 0300 330 1189 between 9am and 5pm on weekdays, and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays. Voicemails can also be left out of hours.