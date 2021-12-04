Theresa May turns lights up Twyford at Christmas tree switch-on

TWYFORD residents gathered for the annual switch on of the village’s Christmas tree lights.

Rt Hon Theresa May MP led a large crowd in the countdown on Sunday, November 28.

And it took place just as snow was falling.

In her speech, Mrs May paid tribute to local stalwart Gordon Storey, who died earlier this year. Mr Storey was the driving force behind many of Twyford’s annual events.

“It couldn’t be more perfect weather to begin Christmas celebrations,” Mrs May said. “Gordon probably organised the snow.”

After the switch on Mrs May enjoyed mingling and posing for photos with the crowd.

Amy Goodall-Smith, of event sponsor Goodall-Smith Wealth Management, thanked the large team of volunteers from Twyford Together who made the event possible.

She was also emotional about the return of people to the event.

“Last year because of covid there was only three of us,” she said.

The Tree of Christmas Wishes has been decorated with wooden baubles featuring messages from the children of Colleton and Polehampton schools. Messages include “I hope for racism to stop” and “I wish for people not to be homeless” as well as several wishing for an end to climate change and covid.

Entertainment was provided by Twyford Glee Club. The choir performed Christmas favourites such as Silent Night and, appropriately, Let it Snow.