Oakbank School head proud as 20% of grades fall between 7 and 9

OAKBANK School has received some of its best GCSE results this year, its headteacher said.

Pupils at the Ryeish Green school gained more 8s and 9s than ever before, with 20% of all grades achieved coming in at 7, 8 or 9.

Robin Bertrand, headteacher at Oakbank School, said record numbers of students achieved at least five GCSEs with grades of 5 or higher — and the number of pupils achieving the English Baccalaureate is higher than ever before too.

Mr Bertrand said he is “extremely proud” of his pupils’ achievements, especially given their results have followed the coronavirus pandemic.

“They have had the most disrupted and challenging time anyone could imagine but despite it all, they have produced some of the best results Oakbank has ever seen,” he said.

“It is so great to see so many individual successes, but there are some standout achievements in particular.”

Notable mentions include:

Hugo Vyvyan: four grade 9s and three grade 8s

Eesa Mahmood: three grade 9s and three grade 8s

Kaci Rootham: three grade 9s and two grade 8s

Sophie de la Riviere: two grade 9s and six grade 8s

Matilda Upton-Wheeler: two grade 9s and four grade 8s

Charlotte Baker: two grade 9s and three grade 8s

Mr Bertrand added: “I would like to wish every Oakbank student good luck as they move onto the next chapter of their education.

“They have all shown themselves to be resilient and strong learners and I am sure that whatever path they wish to follow the lessons they have learnt at Oakbank will help lead them to a successful future.

“I would also like to thank the whole Oakbank community for everything they have done to support our students in achieving these grades.



“Teachers, support staff, and parents, all have gone the extra mile this year to ensure that Oakbank students have received the very best grades that could be expected of them this year.”