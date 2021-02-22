Wokingham.Today

Oakland Wolves 77-98 Reading Rockets: Jaz helps Rockets find rhythm in away victory

by Andy Preston0

Rockets’ transfer deadline signing Jaz Bains shone in a brilliant debut as he helped his side to a 98-77 triumph away at Oakland Wolves. 

A 14 point haul coupled to six steals and a block saw Rockets ease past Wolves on their fourth successive away game.

Rockets went down by double digits in the opening few minutes at 4-14, but a 16-8 run saw head coach Alan Keane herald the changes to see the hosts have just a two point lead at the end of the first quarter by 22-20 with O’Showen Williams making a buzzer beating score to keep Rockets close.

 Rockets trailed till midway through the second period before Reis Pinnock and Leome Francis made lay-ups off good approach play and Chuck Duru hit a pull-up and a treble to see Rockets have a six point advantage at 51-45 at the interval.

However Wolves came straight back to within a point and then drew level on 56 and 62 before a 10-2 finish by Rockets, including a buzzer beating treble from Bains,  saw Rockets with a 72-64 advantage going into the final stanza.  

 Academy player Lattrell Maitland hit a treble, mirrored by yet another Bains treble as Rockets shot out of the blocks at the start of the final quarter.

Power forward Kivuvu Live, another academy player made a layup and took down a  key rebound before Pinnock and Bains each made steals from which they scored as Rockets opened up a 21 point lead at 91-70 which they were to maintain till the final buzzer as they took the deserved victory 98-77.

  Rockets now look forward to three consecutive home games as they prepare to host LeicesterWarriors on Saturday, February 27.

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

