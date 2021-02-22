Oakland Wolves 77-98 Reading Rockets: Jaz helps Rockets find rhythm in away victory

Rockets’ transfer deadline signing Jaz Bains shone in a brilliant debut as he helped his side to a 98-77 triumph away at Oakland Wolves.

A 14 point haul coupled to six steals and a block saw Rockets ease past Wolves on their fourth successive away game.



Rockets went down by double digits in the opening few minutes at 4-14, but a 16-8 run saw head coach Alan Keane herald the changes to see the hosts have just a two point lead at the end of the first quarter by 22-20 with O’Showen Williams making a buzzer beating score to keep Rockets close.

Rockets trailed till midway through the second period before Reis Pinnock and Leome Francis made lay-ups off good approach play and Chuck Duru hit a pull-up and a treble to see Rockets have a six point advantage at 51-45 at the interval.



However Wolves came straight back to within a point and then drew level on 56 and 62 before a 10-2 finish by Rockets, including a buzzer beating treble from Bains, saw Rockets with a 72-64 advantage going into the final stanza.

Academy player Lattrell Maitland hit a treble, mirrored by yet another Bains treble as Rockets shot out of the blocks at the start of the final quarter.

Power forward Kivuvu Live, another academy player made a layup and took down a key rebound before Pinnock and Bains each made steals from which they scored as Rockets opened up a 21 point lead at 91-70 which they were to maintain till the final buzzer as they took the deserved victory 98-77.

Rockets now look forward to three consecutive home games as they prepare to host LeicesterWarriors on Saturday, February 27.