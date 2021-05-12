OBJ plans to relaunch morris dancing sessions

MORRIS dancing season has officially arrived as lockdown is slowly eased.

OBJ Morris, a morris dancing side that welcomes members from Wokingham and Bracknell, is dusting off their bells and whistles in preparation for reopening its doors from Tuesday, May 18.

The team are hoping to start weekly practice sessions, in line with the government’s covid roadmap.

Colin Charman, one of the group’s musicians, said: “We’ve stayed in touch through weekly Zoom music and chat sessions, but we’re really looking forward to starting the process of gently getting ourselves ready to perform again.

“It’s an ideal time for new recruits to join us as we’re going to be teaching and re-learning our entire repertoire in readiness for a few dates in the run-up to Christmas and the 2022 season.”

OBJ Morris is also planning to appear at Swanage Folk Festival in September and Wokingham’s Winter Carnival followed by a Wassail event in Wokingham town centre in January 2022.

For more information, log on to obj.org.uk