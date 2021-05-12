Wokingham.Today

OBJ plans to relaunch morris dancing sessions

by Laura Scardarella0
OBJ
OBJ morris taking part in a wassail in Market Place in January 2020

MORRIS dancing season has officially arrived as lockdown is slowly eased.

OBJ Morris, a morris dancing side that welcomes members from Wokingham and Bracknell, is dusting off their bells and whistles in preparation for reopening its doors from Tuesday, May 18.

The team are hoping to start weekly practice sessions, in line with the government’s covid roadmap.

Colin Charman, one of the group’s musicians, said: “We’ve stayed in touch through weekly Zoom music and chat sessions, but we’re really looking forward to starting the process of gently getting ourselves ready to perform again.

“It’s an ideal time for new recruits to join us as we’re going to be teaching and re-learning our entire repertoire in readiness for a few dates in the run-up to Christmas and the 2022 season.”

OBJ Morris is also planning to appear at Swanage Folk Festival in September and Wokingham’s Winter Carnival followed by a Wassail event in Wokingham town centre in January 2022.

For more information, log on to obj.org.uk

Related posts

Car parks next to Woodford Park to reopen on Wednesday

Jess Warren

Fast-food giant KFC recruiting staff for potential new Wokingham store

Phil Creighton

Still time to sign up to Swallowfield 10k

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.