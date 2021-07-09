Ollie Young Foundation scoops share of £1million fund

THE OLLIE Young Foundation is one of 500 charities to have scooped a share of a £1 million fund.

The Wokingham charity was one of seven in Berkshire to win £1,000, alongside Berkshire Autistic Society and Launchpad Reading.

Awarded as part of Ecclesiastical Insurance Group’s Movement for Good awards, more than 3,500 county residents nominated their chosen charities.

The 500 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated.

Mark Hews, group chief executive at Ecclesiastical Insurance Group, said: “We have seen an overwhelming public response to our Movement for Good awards for a third year in a row and I would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause.

“It’s clear that people care deeply about those in need in their region during what has been an incredibly testing time for many.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

He said Ecclesiastical is the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK.

“As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of our business,” he added.

For more information, visit: www.movementforgood.com