Ollie’s helped by Aaron in marathon effort

AN ATHLETE who ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon helped raise vital funds for the Ollie Young Foundation.

Aaron Freeman supported the Wokingham-based children’s charity as he raced to the finish line at the event on Sunday, August 1.

He chose to fundraise for the Ollie Young Foundation as he wanted to get the organisation’s name out there as much as possible.

With just four minutes off his personal best, Mr Freeman completed the race in one hour and 55 minutes.

After one cancelled event, four postponements and a virtual race due to covid, Mr Freeman said it was great to be back and enjoy the atmosphere in person.

“It feels good to have completed the London landmarks Half Marathon,” he said.

“My training was hit and miss and training on your own is hard as, with no one there to push you, but over three to four weeks my time and distance picked up and the motivation and confidence came back.”

Having raised £265 for the charity so far, Mr Freeman said he hopes to receive more donations.

Sarah Simpson, at Ollie Young Foundation, congratulated Mr Freeman for his fundraising efforts saying it was a “brilliant achievement.”

She said: “Having children himself, Aaron wanted to focus on a children’s charity to fundraise for, and we are extremely grateful and thankful that Aaron chose the Ollie Young Foundation.”

Mr Freeman has already signed up for next year’s London Landmarks Half Marathon 2022.

To donate, log on to justgiving.com/fundraising/aaron-freeman4