Olly Murs has reasons to be cheerful – he’s looking forward to a day at Newbury Racecourse

WE ALL need reasons to be cheerful right now and here’s one: musician Olly Murs is planning for a live concert at Newbury Racecourse this summer. And he can’t wait.

“I’m so excited to get back on the road,” he says. “2020 has been a tough year for everyone, so it’s nice to have something to look forward to.

“I’m very aware that not only am I looking forward to it as playing live is the best part of my job, but also for all the people I employ to put on the shows – from my band, crew – sound, lighting, producers, riggers – so many rely on live music to make a living.

“To play at an amazing outdoor venue is going to be pretty special.”

The show is, pandemic permitting, part of a 25-date tour that starts in Swansea in June. The musician is no stranger to Newbury, having previously performed in the Party in the Paddock event, and also a special X Factor event in 2010.

He’ll be at the Racecourse on Saturday, August 14, as part of this year’s Party in the Paddock.

But with a fallow year caused by coronavirus, there is much ground to make up for. He promises that the show will be fun, upbeat and cheeky, giving people a boost.

Olly explains: “I’ve missed seeing my fans and having that connection with them when I’m on stage. There’s nothing better than seeing your fans singing and dancing to your music.”

Olly has had a successful career and when he last appeared at Newbury Racecourse, in 2017, more than 21,000 people came out to see him.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have so many amazing memories on tour – playing at Wembley Stadium with Robbie Williams really stands out for me,” he recalls.

“I was supporting him on his European tour in 2013, and to have 60,000 people singing back to me and waving their hands in the air to my music was pretty special and I was overwhelmed with the reaction.”

While the live shows might have been on hold, Olly did have time to captain England in last year’s Soccer Aid, something he says was an honour.

“We raised a record amount of money – more than £9 million – in the midst of a global pandemic,” he says. “I played shocking to be fair, but it will still be one of my most memorable Soccer Aids because of the circumstances in which we still managed to put it on.”

To get ready, Olly spent time with personal trainer Rob Solly. Just what was his favourite bit part of the experience?

“To see the results of your hard work is obviously the rewarding part, but for me it was more important in how it made me feel,” he says.

“At the start of lockdown, while still recovering from knee surgery, I was eating anything and everything out of boredom – but that made me feel less productive and more sluggish, so having Soccer Aid as a focus to get me fit again was a real drive.”

And has Olly used lockdown to create any new sounds?

“Yes, it’s been a while since I released my own music – so that’s the plan for this year.

“I’m starting to work on writing now and figure out what the next sound is for me, so watch this space.”

Olly will be at Newbury Racecourse’s Party in the Paddock on Saturday, August 14. Tickets cost from £45, and there are dining and hospitality packages available. Appropriate covid-safe measures will be in place.

For more details, log on to newburyracecourse.co.uk