Wokingham.Today

Omar Richards seals summer switch from Reading to Bayern Munich

by Andy Preston0
Reading v Barnsley- Omar Richards
Reading full-back Omar Richards has reached a pre-contract agreement to join German giants Bayern Munich on a four-year deal.

As reported by Sky Sports, Richards will join the current Champions League holders from the Royals having passed a medical which will see complete a move at the expiration of his contract with Reading.

Richards, 23, joined the Royals from Fulham in 2013 and graduated from the Reading academy in 2016, and made his first-team debut in the same year.

The left-back has gone on to play a pivotal starting role in the Reading team in the last couple of seasons, and has had an impressive season under Veljko Paunovic this campaign which attracted the interest of several top clubs.

Richards’ superb campaign has seen him make the most tackles so far in the Championship this season (58).

He has made 80 league appearances and scored two goals for the Royals and will leave a void to be filled at left-back when he departs for Germany in the summer.

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

