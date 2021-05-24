Wokingham.Today

On our trollies: School fundraises for new lunch item

Sandwiches
THE PTA at Hawkedon Primary School is fundraising to buy new lunch trolleys for the school.

Estimated to cost more than £4,000, the school wants to replace 15 trolleys, as the wheels are falling off.

Hawkedon Primary School Association (HPSA) has launched a fundraiser on Go Fund Me.

On the campaign page, it said: “Without HPSA’s normal major fundraising events, like the Christmas and summer fayres, the only way to fund these is to ask for direct donations as the children need these trolleys as soon as possible.”

HPSA said the school will upcycle the old lunch trolleys into bookshelves by removing the wheels, and repainting the frames.

“They worked well for the lockdown library and will also save them from needing to buy new bookshelves,” the campaign said.

So far, it has raised more than £500.

For more information, or to donate, visit: gofund.me/5933c28f

