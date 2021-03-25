On target: Celebrations as Thames Hospice hits £6 million fundraising goal

AFTER more than five years, Thames Hospice has reached the fundraising target for its new Maidenhead facility.

The charity has been building support for the £22 million state-of-the-art hospice since 2017, aiming to raise £6 million in donations.

In 2019, it launched a public fundraising campaign to raise the remaining £3 million for the build, and has finally reached its target.

Debbie Raven, chief executive at Thames Hospice, said the charity has been overwhelmed by the community’s support.

“Whether you gave to the Raise the Roof campaign or to help us continue to deliver our vital services during and after the pandemic, we would not be here without you,” she said.

“Thanks to our fantastic fundraisers in the community we are now one of the UK’s leading hospices, and our staff and volunteers will be able to care for thousands of people and their loved ones now and for years to come.”

The Maidenhead centre opened its doors in October 2020, and has allowed Thames Hospice to support twice as many patients across Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire with end of life care.

Set in eight acres of landscaped gardens and overlooking Bray Lake, the charity aims to support patients and their loved ones in a “relaxing, friendly and welcoming environment”.

“We must build on this incredible swell of support, ensuring that the new hospice has the funds and resources it needs to provide urgent care for patients and their loved ones now and into the future,” Ms Raven said.

“Many of us will know someone who could benefit from hospice care at some point in our lives, so Thames Hospice is critical frontline support for the local community.”

Over the coming year, the charity aims to reopen all of its day therapy and wellbeing services. It also plans to open its on-site shop and cafe, and its 22 high-street shops, as lockdown restrictions ease.

Ms Raven said thanks to the community’s generosity, more patients can now access beds when ill and can “die with dignity”.

“After this terrible year, everyone understands the importance of care in a crisis when facing a bereavement,” she added. “Once restrictions are eased, please visit us and take a moment to feel proud of what you have achieved – the power of the many to look after those who need it most.”