On the buses: as fans return to Madejski Stadium Reading Buses warns of changes to usual matchday services

FOOTBALL fans preparing for the Reading game against Nottingham Forest – the first home fixture since March – will be able to catch a bus, but not their usual one.

Reading Buses will not be running its dedicated matchday supporter routes as a result of the limited number of fans attending.

Instead, it is asking Royals fans to catch a greenwave 50 bus from Reading’s town centre. The service leaves from Market Place, close to Jackson’s Corner. It also stops at Station Road stop SD.

Spectators can disembark at 250 Brock Drive in Green park, and then walk safely to the Mad Stad.

On the return customers should walk back to Brook Drive or Lime Square stops in Green Park.

Double decker buses will be used to meet potential demand and allow for social distancing.

Fans should also wear face coverings between boarding the bus and getting off it.

Day tickets are available on the Reading Buses app at £4 for adults or £2.70 for customers who are 18 and under, as well as students attending Reading University.

Family groups can also buy the group ticket from the driver for just £6 which allows travel for up to four people all day.

Different rates will apply to people getting the bus from Wokingham to Reading before heading to the stadium.