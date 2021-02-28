On the hour: environmental boost for families in the great outdoors

A nature group is launching a new lockdown initiative to make sure people are getting their much-needed outdoors time.

Earley Environmental Group is distributing goodies to the first 130 families who pledge to spend one hour outside every single day.

The group, run by residents and supported by Earley Town Council, raises awareness of “all matters concerned with the environment” and encourages locals to take an interest in the great outdoors.

Earlier this year, it was inspired to create a range of ‘nature resource bags’ to help families who have been struggling during the pandemic.

“Post-coronavirus, nature schemes are really beneficial because they give families that opportunity to spend time outside where there’s no burden to spend money,” said Charlotte Allchin, Earley Environmental Group event organiser.

“The resources are very simple and just help children enjoy the outdoors.”

Each nature resource bag includes a sketchbook and a pencil, a guide for identifying small creatures and plants, as well as a nature reserve map.

Children will also receive a viewing lens to help them see creepy crawlies up close.

Ms Allichin said the group launched the initiative to support the Nature Premium Campaign, which promotes using the environment to improve children’s mental and physical wellbeing.

The pack put together by the Earley Environmental Group Picture Charlotte Allchin

The Environmental Group applied for funding from The Earley Charity to turn the idea into a reality and received more than £1,500, but has since returned over half of the grant to make sure other groups receive vital funds.

Ms Allichin said the project has been a huge success so far, thanks to the support of the local community.

“There’s been a really positive response to it,” she said. “One lady designed and printed loads of stickers to go on the nature journals, and she made some bookmarks as well.”

Fong Scott, a local artist, hand-sewed 93 of the 130 bags from scratch, and parents Kim Prior and Caroline Poll have lent a hand, too.

Earley Environmental Group is now asking local families to register interest in the project by emailing nature@earleyenvironmentalgroup.co.uk.

Aspokesperson for Earley Town Council said: “[We are] delighted to see that Earley’s environmental volunteers are delivering this Nature Resource Bag initiative, a project designed to help young people deal with the impacts of the pandemic.

“The Earley Environmental Group and Charlotte Allchin’s Earley Environmental Junior Group are based at the Town Council’s Maiden Erlegh Local Nature Reserve and do wonderful work year-round, maintaining local habitats and promoting the importance of the natural world.”

Earley Environmental Group also organises a range of activities in the local area, including garden surveys, ‘walks and talks’, and litter picks.

Those eligible for the nature resource bags must live within The Earley Charity’s Area of Benefit: www.earleycharity.org.uk/Map.aspx

For more information about Earley Environmental Group, visit: www.earleyenvironmentalgroup.co.uk