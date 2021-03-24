On the leaderboard: Wokingham-based marketing agency looks at estate agents digital power

Wokingham.Today

by Charlotte King0
The influence of estate agencies can now be measured by a social media leader board devised by a Wokingham-based digital company. The software tool, launched by local firm MarrDigital, evaluates the power and reach of agencies in Berkshire. The top 25 estate agencies are calculated every two weeks using an algorithm that monitors data from Twitter, Kred Score and Rise Global.

IT’S TIME to see who Wokingham borough’s social media influencers really are.

A new leaderboard has been launched by marketing agency MarrDigital in a bid to find out which local estate agencies have the most power across the digital realm.

The Wokingham-based firm says it created the software tool to assess the influence and reach of agencies across Berkshire, and every two weeks it will publish the top 25.

Nick Marr, founder of MarrDigital, said: “Estate agents are essentially marketing companies with a job
of publicising their listings.

“Our leader board identifies how social our local estate agents are, and the more they engage with others online the better they perform in the rankings.”

To calculate the scores, MarrDigital uses an algorithm that monitors data from Twitter, Kred Score and Rise Global.

The first poll, released last month, saw Basingstoke estate agency Sansome & George take the lead.

“We hope more agents will join the leaderboard soon and use it as inspiration to increase their activity online,” Mr Marr added.

To find out more about MarrDigital, visit: www.marrdigital.co.uk

