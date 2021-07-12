On your bike for a wheelie good time this summer at Norden Farm

A FAMILY show, I Love My Bike, will be heading to Norden Farm for some wheelie-good fun this summer.

Written by poet and theatre-maker Simon Mole, the 45-minute production of I Love My Bike will soon be taking to the stage.

Showing on Saturday, July 24 and Saturday, August 14, this outdoor production will present the excitement of riding a bike for the first time.

Simon will lead audience members into some fun games as he spins the word wheel to unlock their creativity.

For little word wizards who don’t need stabilisers, Simon will shift gears to introduce some mega metaphors and super similes.

Simon has worked on two lockdown projects with Norden Farm, All Write Together in and Lockdown Town.

Suitable for ages 4+, performances will start at 11.30am.

Tickets are available for £12 for adults, £10 under 16s, and £40 for Family and Friends: four people in total.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01628 788997 or log on to nordenfarm.org