One-to-one viewing at Crowthorne retirement complex

by Phil Creighton0
Picture: McCarthy and Stone

A CROWTHORNE retirement complex is holding a special one-to-one viewing event next week.

McCarthy and Stone will welcome visitors to Birch Place for those who want to visit the apartments and learn about the lifestyle arrangements. A festive gift will be given to those who take a tour.

Viewings will be appointment only to ensure they comply with coronavirus measures and the event runs from 10am-5pm between Tuesday, December 8, and Saturday, December 12.

Nicki Beswarick, divisional marketing manager for McCarthy and Stone Southern, said: “The forthcoming Christmas Open Week is a chance for local people to see how Retirement Living Plus at Birch Place could help them to get the most out of their retirement.

For more details, call 0800 310 0383, or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/birchplace

