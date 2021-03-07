Wokingham.Today

Online greenfingers from Beech Hill gardening charity helps boost mental health

Thrive
Thrive has continued its gardening therapy sessions by switching to virtual meetings Picture: Thrive

A CHARITY is using gardening to help people stay fit in lockdown – but it’s all taking place online.

Thrive supports people with disabilities, or are  isolated, disadvantaged or vulnerable.

It does this from its Beech Hill base, sharing tips on how to use gardening and nature to stay healthy this spring.

Pre-pandemic, it supported more than 80 gardeners with learning disabilities, autism, and long-term health conditions through its horticultural therapy sessions.

Now, Thrive has turned to the internet to deliver classes to clients at home.

Through step-by-step guides from therapists, the charity is keeping people engaged with bulb planting, sweet pea sowing, and sensory walks.

“It’s proving an effective way to help client gardeners experience the mental and physical health benefits of gardening while at home,” Kathryn Rossiter, Thrive CEO, explained.

“We hope it will prevent people from feeling isolated and cut-off by providing a digital connection while they can’t attend in person.”

She said the feedback has all been positive so far.

For more details, visit www.thrive.org.uk

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

