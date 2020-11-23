Online Parliament tours for community groups

FOR MANY, the chance to tour the Houses of Parliament is one of life’s highlights. But with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not currently possible to welcome strangers.

UK Parliament’s local outreach officers have taken their community and youth group workshops online, in a bid to ensure that few youngsters miss out.

The sessions are designed to show groups in the South East how the House of Commons and House of Lords work, as well as offering first-hand expertise on how to influence decisions made in UK Parliament, get their voices heard and campaign for change.

The workshops are hosted by expert outreach officer from Parliament’s Education and Engagement team and can be tailored to suit the individual needs of each group.

Parliament outreach officer Kerrie Carpenter said: “Although we may be living through unconventional times, I am so delighted to be able to continue working with youth and community groups across the South East to deliver these workshops.

“These dynamic sessions give people the opportunity to learn more about UK Parliament and our democracy, as well as giving you the knowledge and tools to engage in effective local and national change.”

For more details, log on to learning.parliament.uk