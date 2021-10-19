Online quiz night will help dementia charity

AN ONLINE quiz night was so popular a rematch has been organised.

Twyford-based Understanding Dementia will be asking the questions on Friday, November 26.

Family friendly, the first round is suitable for children.

And round are based around sponsors such as The Rural Pie Co, The Horns, The Flowing Spring, Goodall-Smith Wealth Management and The Kitchen and Bathroom Place.

Entry is free, with a request made for donations for the charity during the night.

Team from mixed households can take part using a Zoom link.

For more details, or to register, log on to dementiaquiz.eventbrite.co.uk or email lucy.w@understandingdementia.co.uk