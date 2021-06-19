Online workshops to help people with autism cope with benefits process

TWO new online workshops are being launched next week aimed at helping people with autism cope with benefits.

Places are free and the sessions are being run by Autism Berkshire.

They are for autistic young people and adults aged 16 upwards, as well as their parents and carers in the Reading, Wokingham and West Berkshire council areas to understand their entitlement to benefits, how to apply, and the appeals process.

Autism Berkshire’s chief executive officer, Jane Stanford-Beale, said: “Many autistic people and their families find that applying for benefits they are entitled to is a challenging process.

“Our advisers guide them through the dos and don’ts and explain what evidence is needed.

“In 2019-20, clients of our Benefits Service received benefit awards and back payments totalling more than £235,000.”

The workshops both run from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Mondays, using video links.

From Monday, June 21, there will be a session on applying for Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

And from Monday, July 19, the focus will be Applying for Universal Credit and Employment & Support Allowance (ESA).

They also look at related issues, including employment advice and support available to autistic adults.

To find out more, or to register, log on to: www.autismberkshire.org.uk/benefits-service