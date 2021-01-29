Wokingham.Today

Open event for Crowthorne retirement complex

by Phil Creighton0
Birch Place
Birch Place in Crowthorne

AN INFORMATION event is to be held in Crowthorne next weekend for people looking to move into a retirement complex. 

McCarthy Stone is offering socially-distanced one-to-one viewing of its Birch Place development. 

Appointments have to be booked, and include an opportunity to explore one of the apartments and learn more about the facilities on offer. 

Nicki Beswarick, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone Southern, said: “Birch Place offers a relaxed set-up of private apartments where homeowners can continue to make the most of their later years, surrounded in comfort and with like-minded individuals who are also enjoying an active retirement.”

The event takes place on Friday, February 5 and Saturday, February 6.

For more details, call 0800 310 0383 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/birchplace

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

South Western Railway confirms revised timetable in place from Monday due to coronavirus

Phil Creighton

Mystery over ghost posters taped to old bank in Wokingham

Phil Creighton

The London Marathon is a family affair for Team Matthews

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Support Workingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.