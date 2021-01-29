Open event for Crowthorne retirement complex

AN INFORMATION event is to be held in Crowthorne next weekend for people looking to move into a retirement complex.

McCarthy Stone is offering socially-distanced one-to-one viewing of its Birch Place development.

Appointments have to be booked, and include an opportunity to explore one of the apartments and learn more about the facilities on offer.

Nicki Beswarick, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone Southern, said: “Birch Place offers a relaxed set-up of private apartments where homeowners can continue to make the most of their later years, surrounded in comfort and with like-minded individuals who are also enjoying an active retirement.”

The event takes place on Friday, February 5 and Saturday, February 6.

For more details, call 0800 310 0383 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/birchplace