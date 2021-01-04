Open or closed: Primary schools across borough confirm Covid-19 teaching plan

Primary schools across the Wokingham borough have been deciding whether to open after the Christmas break, or remain closed and switch to home-learning.

It comes as many teaching unions across the country advise teachers not to return to school due to health and safety concerns about Covid-19.

Addington School

Addington School will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday as staff review risk assessments.

In an announcement, the school said: “Many of the Education Unions are telling their members that it is unsafe to return to school under Section 44 and 100 of the Employment Rights Act 1996.

“As an employer we currently have no evidence to refute this. Covid-19 cases in Wokingham are 465 per 100,000 with the average area in England at 307. North Woodley is 559.8 and Earley is 550.2.

“This has now resulted in many Addington staff, both teachers and support staff, reporting they will

not be attending work, but will be available for remote learning, until the risk is reduced.”

Bearwood Primary School

Bearwood Primary School will be closed today and tomorrow to ensure a Covid-19 risk assessment is in place. It will be open for vulnerable and key worker children only.

A school spokesperson said: “Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused, but we want to ensure all of our school community are as safe as we can plan for during these times.”

Charvil Piggott Primary

Charvil is closed today and tomorrow.

Crazies Hill CofE Primary School

Staff at Crazies Hill confirmed the school will remain open to pupils.

Loddon Primary School

Loddon Primary opened today.

St Paul’s CofE Junior School

St Paul’s School is temporarily closed. From tomorrow, the school will open only to vulnerable children and those of critical workers.

Staff say they will continue to review the situation and “will welcome all pupils back to school as soon as we possibly can”.

Walter Infant School

Walter Infant School is closed to students until Monday, January 18.

Vulnerable and key worker children will still be allowed to attend the nursery and infant school.

Waverley Preparatory School and Nursery

The nursery opened today, and the prep school opens on Wednesday.

Willow Bank Infant School

Students will not be returning to Willow Bank Infant School this week due to staff shortages.

In an announcement to parents, the Woodley school said it would remain closed “for the foreseeable future” as staff work from home.

Children of key workers will still be allowed to attend, but everyone else will learn at home.

In the announcement, the school said it is “sincerely sorry” parents were told with such little notice — after previously confirming it would remain open.

“Children of key workers will be looked after by support staff in school and will follow the online learning provided by the teachers, participating in the same activities and check-in sessions as the children who will be at home,” the school said.

“This is a very difficult time for many families, and having your children at home doing their home learning will be very stressful for many of you.

“We urge you all to do the best you can with your children, as the content that will be covered is new material that would ordinarily be taught in school at this point of the year.”

Willow Bank Junior School

Willow Bank Junior School opened today, after reviewing Covid-19 procedures and introducing new measures.

Windmill Primary School

Some students have gone back to Windmill Primary School today.

Reception to Year 5 have returned to classes, but Year 6 are learning at home.

In an announcement, the head of school said: “A number of staff will not be in school, either due to illness, isolation, or as a result of union advice.”

Any vulnerable or key worker children in Year 6 can study in school.

“I appreciate the inconvenience that this will cause many families, but I am sure that you will appreciate the exceptional circumstances withing which we are endeavouring to provide the best support for our community,” the head of school said. “Our highest priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our children and staff.”

Note: Primary schools across the borough have been contacted regarding whether they will open or close.