Optalis team thank retiring chairman

THE CHAIRMAN of a borough adult social care provider has retired from the company.

David Cook has retired from chairman of the board at Optalis.

The company is jointly owned by Wokingham Borough Council and Windsor and Maidenhead Borough Council, and provides a range support and care services for older people, adults with a disability and people with mental health needs.

Mr Cook told colleagues it was a pleasure to have worked with them as chairman over the last five years.

In an open letter to colleagues, Mr Cook said he watched the company grow not only financially but in proficiency, corporate enrichment and quality in service delivery.

“Looking back it is the values of the company that has and will continue to deliver on its promise to our customers, respect for one another, transparency, continuous development of individuals, honesty and integrity,” he said in his letter.

David Birch, CEO of Optalis, said said Mr Cook’s experience and business acumen have been key to ensuring efficient running of the board.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with David,” he added. “We are extremely grateful to David, for his support to position Optalis as a trusted provider of adult social care focused on quality and customer service.”

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services at the borough council thanked Mr Cook for his hard work.

“He has helped the company through a transformation process which sees it well placed to deal with the challenges of the future,” the councillor said. “He leaves the company in a better place than where he found it.”

In his letter, Mr Cook said: “I have met so many talented people in the organisation and have absolute respect for their dedication, tenacity and sheer passion.

“I leave knowing the company is in the safe hands of David Birch and his leadership team.”