Opticians to stay open during lockdown

SPECSAVERS has confirmed that its stores will be staying open during national lockdown — including for routine eye and hearing care appointments.

According to the retailer, a third of people in the UK noticed a deterioration in their eyesight during lockdown earlier in the year.

And over the coming month, it will offer a full breath of services to the local community alongside its remote services for those who are self-isolating, vulnerable, and unable to leave home.

This includes the branches in Wokingham’s Market Place and Woodley’s Crockhamwell Road.

“We understand the concern customers have as we move back into lockdown and want to reassure them that it is safe to go ahead and book an appointment or come in as scheduled,” said Giles Edmonds, clinical services director.

“As providers of an essential health service,we have played a key role in looking after people’s eye and hearing health throughout the pandemic, and are delighted that we can continue to do so.”