Options Bath and Tile: Designing your Bathroom

Like our ‘kitchens’ the ‘bathroom’ is one of the most important rooms in the house and as we strive to enjoy our precious time in different ways, the status of the bathroom has been raised. No longer are our bathrooms, en suite or even the humble downstairs cloakroom now renovated for practical purposes but designed with relaxation and pampering in mind. There are many beautiful pieces of bathroom furniture and tiles that can transform your room.

A re design of your bathroom is a big task and takes a lot of decisions so, with places like Pinterest they are key to providing you with lots of ideas on how you would like your room to look.

Think about your key priorities, if it is the family bathroom you may prefer practicality. A bath for those evening routines with the children with a shower over the top. Alternatively, you may have older children, so a walk in shower could work well. Perhaps, it’s your en suite which is your haven away from the family with a luxurious walk in wetroom a ‘his n hers’ basin and vanity unit. To finish the look accessorize with a wall length radiator and sleek black taps. Finally, the humble downstairs cloakroom which is your room of fun. Try unique designs that you may not use in the rest of the house, add colour and unusual knick knacks.

Storage is ‘key’ in a successful bathroom. Mirrored wall cabinets will allow you to store and charge items such as your electric toothbrush and those elegance lit niches to store your favourite ‘Joe Malone’ products. A vanity unit with dividers in the drawer allows you to neatly store your bathroom essentials.

To complete your new room, make sure you consider lighting. Spotlights in the ceiling, underneath the bath and vanity unit, will provide you with the right type of mood lighting night or day. However, large or small your bathroom is, it doesn’t mean it cannot be luxurious even on a budget.

