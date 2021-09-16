Options Bath and Tile: Our lovely Showroom

Options Bath & Tile Studio is located along the Silwood Road in a small commercial area in Sunninghill Berkshire. A copper freestanding bath stands proudly as a focal point in the main window which can be seen as you approach the showroom.

Our showroom is displayed into ‘room settings’ which makes it easier to navigate your way around. We have designed it in such a way that in each ‘setting’ it is clear that you are looking at a cloakroom, family bathroom or en suite. They have all the elements of a room providing you with ideas of what is needed to update your bathroom.

For example, have you ever considered what style radiator you would like or, the shape of your tap or, even where your toilet roll holder is placed?

You may have never been into a bathroom showroom before so, the first walk around is all about looking at our displays and liking what you see. The second walk around you will revisit the room settings that you particularly like. It may be the freestanding bath that you have always desired and the walk-in shower that you just know would look great in your en suite.

As you walk to the top of the stairs we have a ‘gorgeous feature wall tiled with an ABK ‘ Caribbean tile that is certainly that ‘WOW’ factor.

The first room setting on your left as you walk up the stair is a downstairs cloakroom leading round into an en suite that boasts a walk-in shower with a smoked screen for that extra bit of privacy. A vanity unit compliments the look with drawers that provide ample storage. As you continue around a free-standing bath sits in front of another walk-in shower with space enough for 2.

At the rear of our showroom is a lovely setting of a luxurious walk-in shower designed with 2 lit niches and a shower head fitted to the ceiling however, if you prefer a handset fitted to the wall this is also displayed to allow you to see how both options would look. There is one vanity unity with a ‘his n hers’ basin beneath a mirror cabinet. Opposite sits a single basin with a small mirror unity adjacent to a wall hung toilet.

We finish with 2 final room settings that would work as a family bathroom. The first shows how lighting can be used effectively. Lighting is set into the bath that reflects on the floor, underneath the vanity unit and followed through into the shower, the second looks like the ‘sauna effect’ with warm colours.

Tiles are a key when you are choosing your bathroom and we have dedicated space across from our bathroom showroom where there is lots of choices and you will be certain to see something you like.

We look forward to welcoming you into our ‘lovely showroom’