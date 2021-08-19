Options Bath and Tile Studio: Bathrooms of Luxury

During my family’s recent period of ‘self-isolation’, I had time to reflect on our portfolio of bathrooms and decided that I wanted to showcase 4 of our designs that each displays a taste of luxury. It may be just one element of the room, perhaps the tiles or, the lighting that really stands out. You will see that each of these rooms has something different.

A bathroom doesn’t have to be huge to make it stand out and as you can see from the image below that this cloakroom definitely has that ‘wow‘ factor. The wallpaper picks up the colours of every element in the room and the tiles. The shades of green and blues sit perfectly with the anthracite radiator and vanity unit. This room is an example of how you can be really creative when experimenting with colours and bold designs.

I think that we all recognise a luxurious bathroom when we see it but, there are defining elements that suggest a luxury bathroom. It is evident in the next image with this free-standing bath delicately placed so that you are immediately drawn to it. As you look at the images below you follow round from the bath into a large walk-in shower behind a glassed backdrop. This oozes charm and ‘luxury’

A room that defines luxury it is simply very pretty and has not only the free-standing bath but, the ‘his n hers’ vanity unit. There is also another surprise that adds to the look of the room If, you look clearly at the reflection in the mirror you will see a Television at the end of the bath, imagine relaxing watching your favourite documentary. The tiles complement the room perfectly and adds to the charm that this room exudes.

This final room has that touch of romance about it. The lighting is subtle, around the mirror, in the niche and underneath the gorgeous vanity unit. The beautiful ‘feature wall’ in the shower definitely has that ‘WOW’ factor and sits well with both the tiles on the floor and wall. All the elements flow perfectly, it’s simply so, lovely that you would not want to leave. If, you are looking for that ‘little bit of luxury’ for your room please do pop into our showroom. We can make any room look ‘luxurious’.