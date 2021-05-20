Options Bath and Tile Studio – Planning your ‘Feature Wall’

Planning a feature wall in your bathroom, en suite or, cloakroom can transform your space into something darish and stylish. Creating a feature wall is easy. A single wall is chosen preferably where the bath or vanity is placed, and a feature is created by using tiles that are different and therefore, contrasted by the remainder of the bathrooms wall. If, you are slightly nervous about creating your first ‘feature wall’ you could choose the downstairs cloakroom as perfect place to start. This small space will allow you to be creative liberally. Perhaps 4 tiles to create a ‘wow’ pattern on the wall behind the sink so, each time you wash your hands you can see this small but, perfect feature.

As you become used to the look your room and guests saying how great the ‘feature wall’ looks you will have the confidence to then make bolder statement in other rooms in your house.

A geometric patterned tile is a trend for this year and there is no denying how good they look. The p we have a wide range in our showroom and they definitely make a statement in the bathroom.

Stone tiles create a timeless, classic look and are perfect for a feature wall. Due to them being porous they are best placed on a wall behind your bath or, behind the vanity unit.

Using a wall tile the same colour as the floor tile as your feature wall is the most simple and effective way to create a feature in your bathroom. This works particularly well when wall tiles are white or a lighter coloured neutral tile and your floor tile is either black or a darker coloured neutral tile.

Feature tiles do not need to be of a contrasting colour. Using a tile of a different texture is an effective way to add a feature wall without having a complete block of colour. This works particularly well in a smaller sized bathroom where having the benefit of white walls, makes the room feel more spacious.

If, you decide not to have a large space for your feature wall you could create an amazing look by adding a feature tile in your niche and adding led lights all around to make it really stand out. You could even replace the toilet roll holder with a niched to keep you ‘loo roll’ and a single patterned tile inside.

If, you are eager to start looking into your ‘feature wall’ please do contact us to arrange a visit to our showroom. We look forward to working with you on your inspirational ‘feature’ ideas.