Options Bath and Tile: ‘The hub of the family home’

The family bathroom is the ‘hub’ of the home it is used to its entirety during the busy morning and at the end of the day. The room has to provide functionality and hard-wearing for the many footsteps that pound through the room every day. That’s not to say the room can’t display some design tastes but, we need to be mindful that this room is very busy!

The functional aspect

The family bathroom has two priorities. On a practical level, if there is space in your room then two basins would work well as there are usually one or more children who need to get to the basin at the same time. Secondly, from an adult perspective, there needs to have some kind of luxury where the room can transform into relaxation at the end of a long day. A bath is essential particularly with a young family with a shower attachment added in the corner of the bath.

Lighting is important in the bathroom; the darker it is the smaller if feels. A bathroom should be bright and open but, not too bright that it is dazzling. Move away from a bright light in the middle of the ceiling. Spotlights in the ceiling provide a bright look complemented with lighting around the mirror on the basin which can add a subtle feel to the room.

Add a bright blue radiator to complete the look.

‘Storage’

There needs to be plenty of storage in this room in the form of niches and shelving in the vanity unit underneath the basin.

The niche inside the shower room is a clever use of storage for shampoo, shower gel etc. This way your shower essentials are not rattling around in a shower tray. Unlike the en suite the family bathroom is home to the family favourite ‘Calpol’ and other such medicines, bath toys and other lotions for the whole family. Make sure there is a hidden space for a few candles and that lovely Joe Malone candle that you use for those relaxing evening baths.

If room allows then a shower enclosure would work well for both older children and adults. This allows there to be an area designed for a quick shower in the morning or evening.

There are lots of elements to consider in the family bathroom and if this is the only bathroom in the house then the room has to cater for the children and adults separately

A room to be enjoyed by the whole family.