Options Bath & Tile: 3 Gorgeous Rooms

These 3 rooms we designed and fitted a couple of years ago.

I titled this room as A Masterpiece of the Bathroom Worlds. The final look is like a scene from a film set. The deep freestanding bath is the main feature of the room with an elegant Crosswater floor standing bath shower mixer. All of this is set on a lit plinth perfect to lie in with a glass of wine and dreamily gaze out of the window at the view. Above the bath are 3 ceiling lights which provide subtle and simply pretty light into room.

Sitting on a feature tiled wall is a beautifully lit mirrored cabinet that sits flush against the wall which reflects the room giving it a feel of more space. Underneath a gorgeous ‘Alice’ countertop basin that oozes elegance.

A lovely en suite

The walk in shower is so inviting you immediately want to jump in and indulge under the Hansgrohe flush shower head that emits a relaxing flow of water. The radiator is perfectly positioned in the shower making your towel ready to grab when you are finished.

A delightful cloakroom

The downstairs cloakroom does allow you to be adventurous and inject some fun into this room and it certainly is the case here. There is one word to describe when you walk in and that is ‘wow’ everything from the fabulous wallpaper. A bijou sink is positioned below a perfect sized mirror which reflects into the room giving it a larger feel.

All three of these rooms are individual and complement each other well, they are a pure delight. Pop into our showroom if you would like us to design something amazing for you.