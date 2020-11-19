Options Bath & Tile Studio: Our Bathroom Design Service

Having spent a considerable amount of time at home this year, I wonder if like me, you are considering an update to your home. This could be the perfect time to get in touch. We offer a complimentary bathroom design service which we call the ‘3 step process’, read below to find out how it works.

Step 1

On our website, we have a short form where you can attach and send us existing images of your bathroom, sizes and even links to bathrooms that you have seen online. You may have detailed drawings or, it may even be on the back of an old Christmas card.

Alternatively, you can visit our showroom for an initial look around and chat with our team. We can then schedule in an appointment to measure your room/s.

Sept 2

Our designers provide every client with a 3D design of the proposed room. They will have documented all the dimensions and noted any major changes such as removing a wall or, changing any complicated piping.

The 3D image will show all the suggested furniture, accessories, lighting and special touches. A breakdown quotation if the cost is also provided in this step.

Step 3

With your design completed, we will phone you to arrange a convenient time to be virtually shown your design. Our designer will guide you around the showroom where you can see what furniture has been selected for you.

Alternatively, if you are happy to do so we will invite you into the showroom to go through your quotation. This step is completed with time and care so as to allow you to absorb your proposed new room fully and for you to make any changes to the design.

Our aim is to ensure that our clients are happy every step of the way.