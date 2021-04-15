Options Bath & Tile Studio: Our lovely Showroom is ‘OPEN’

We are happy to announce that our showroom is now ‘open’ ….. and in order to keep all of our customers safe during this time we are encouraging you to contact us in advance of visiting to book an appointment.

For those of you that do not know us, we are located in Sunninghill Ascot in a small industrial area. Our front window displays a gorgeous copper, free-standing bath which stands proudly as a focal point.

Our showroom is displayed into ‘room settings’ which makes it easier to navigate your way around. We have designed it in such a way that in each ‘setting’ it is clear that you are looking at a cloakroom, family bathroom or en suite. They have all the elements of a room providing you with ideas of what is needed to update your bathroom. Steve has made a number of changes to the showroom with lovely new additions such as this stunning vanity unit titled ‘Puntotre’ which we absolutely love.

Creating that ‘wow’ factor to your downstairs cloakroom Steve has added these ‘gorgeous’ tiles. We wanted to show how you can create that ‘feature wall’ in your room and be bold with colours and patterns.

As you walk around the ‘room settings’ a rather pretty vanity unit next to a taller unit in this lovely ‘blue’ how could you resist having this in your en suite bathroom.

Continuing to experiment with tiles, a new family bathroom and a rather funky floor tile that brings the room to life. The final show piece is this tile on the wall as you walk up the stairs to our showroom.

We finish with 2 final room settings that would work as a family bathroom. The first shows how lighting can be used effectively. Lighting is set into the bath that reflects on the floor, underneath the vanity unit and followed through into the shower, the second looks like the ‘sauna effect’ with warm colours.

We are so happy to be open and look forward to welcoming you all back into our showroom. Please contact us: email: sales@optionsstudio.co.uk or, tel: 01344 627 500.