Options Bath & Tile Studio: Your Personal Space

When considering the 3 ‘bathroom types’ each room has a different meaning in the home.

‘Family Bathroom’ is the hub of the home used by family, friends and overnight guests. It is generally decorated in a contemporary style with practicality and functionality to cope with lots of visits during the day. It generally has both a shower and a bath. Both used by the children for their night time routine. storage is key in this room for bathing, essential particularly for the children.

‘Downstairs Cloakroom’ or the ‘forgotten room’ is a cosy small space –a room that is there for that quick toilet break and is in constant demand. We often encourage our customers to perhaps use this space to experiment with bold designs and funky tiles. This room is used probably the most by family, friends and perhaps even the Waitrose delivery driver.

The ‘En Suite’

The ensuite is the ultimate in ‘home luxury’ simply being able to slip from your bedroom straight into your beautifully designed room which becomes your haven. The room allows personal space away from the hub of family life and any house guests. It also gives you freedom to experiment with different styles.

Bathroom components

The components of the bathroom such as the shower, basin, toilet and radiator are all counted as furnishings for your room however, the more you put into your bathroom the more you impede on the overall space. Select carefully and think about what you actually need.

As this is a private room there will be items that are very personal to the occupants therefore, storage will be key and kept to a minimum if the room is small. Clever niches in the wall can act as storage or, for decoration purposes.

Depending on size a freestanding bath can make a beautiful focal point in the room or a walk in shower. Either will look equally as stunning.

Accessorize with your favourite brand of shower cream and soap, a bright towel and a few candles to help you relax after a long day.

Lighting

Lighting is key, so think about different times of the day. Bright and functional in the morning but relaxing in the evening. Try subtle lighting around the mirror and lighting in the niches. lighting really does make a difference to your room and lifts how you feel at the beginning and end of the day.

This room is your private space so create a room that makes you want to spend time in.