Organic P & O Solutions: 3 Things You Must Do to Get the Best Out of Your Team

If you lead a team, you’ll have one objective – to optimise its performance.

Whether you subscribe to the view that great leaders are born or made, there are three things all leaders must do if they’re to inspire their team to perform at the highest level:

Build Strong Relationships

When everyone in the team has confidence and trust in everyone else and knows how they work, creativity and synergy will happen naturally. Team members will intuitively know how to respond to one another to achieve their shared goals. And this isn’t about team building events. Those are great, but it’s the everyday interactions, consistency of message, that create lasting bonds.

Be Clear About Your Objectives & Plans

People aren’t manufactured – they grow organically, with their own strengths, weaknesses and preferences – in their own time. They also do it when they have something they want to achieve for themselves and each other.

So often we expect people to ‘know’ what we want them to do without giving them clear directions or the benefit of our advice balanced with finding their own way. When it’s deserved, praise, when you need them to make adjustments, praise the things you want them to repeat and be clear about the change you require.

Mindset & Preparation

The adage, ‘practice makes perfect’ may be a cliché, but it’s also true. Individually, when your team know what to do and how to do it – that’s knowledge, but only through practice will you be able to help them create the neurological pathways they need to be able to act instinctively and to stay focused in the moment.

Can We Help You Create a Winning Team?

At Organic P&O Solutions, we work with teams of all shapes and sizes, helping team members understand each other, communicate effectively, develop a successful mindset and work together towards a common goal.

If you’d like to find out more about how we can help you create a successful team, call us today to arrange an initial conversation.